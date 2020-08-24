89ºF

Local News

FBI: $3 million in stolen ventilators recovered in South Florida

The Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Florida
FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, a ventilator helps a COVID-19 patient breath inside the Coronavirus Unit in a Houston hospital. Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one that concerns some public health leaders. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, a ventilator helps a COVID-19 patient breath inside the Coronavirus Unit in a Houston hospital. Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one that concerns some public health leaders. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A $3 million shipment of ventilators stolen that was stolen earlier this month was recovered in South Florida, the FBI said in a news release.

The agency said the ventilators were being prepared for shipment to El Salvador by the United States Agency for International Development when they were stolen sometime around Aug. 8.

The theft happened in southwest Miami-Dade County, the agency said.

The theft is being investigated by the Boynton Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department, Medley Police Department, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, USAID Office of the Inspector General, the FBI Miami’s Major Theft Task Force, and the FBI, the agency said.

No additional details were released.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.