Amazon delivery man accused of striking 73-year-old who told him to put on mask

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An Amazon delivery man could soon face charges after a 73-year-old man told Miami Beach police that he struck him with his cellphone phone after the victim told the employee to put on a mask before entering the condominium building where he owns multiple units.

Surveillance video from the building appears to corroborate the victim’s statements.

According to an incident report, the victim told police that the man was trying to enter the lobby area of the building at 255 24th St. shortly after 9 a.m. Monday without a mask.

The victim said he told the man that he was not allowed to enter the building without a mask and he tried to close the door, but the man put his foot out to keep the door open.

According to the police report, the victim repeatedly asked the driver to put on a mask but he refused to do so.

Police said the victim grabbed the packages from the driver at one point and placed them near the door, and then used his foot to try to push away the driver’s foot from the door.

Authorities said the driver returned to his vehicle, put on a mask and returned, ultimately getting into an argument with the victim in the back of the lobby.

The victim told officers that the driver had a cellphone in his hands and put the phone up to the victim’s face, striking him once with it.

The victim said the driver told him he struck him because the victim hit him first, although the video obtained by Local 10 News does not show the victim striking the driver.

Police said the driver then grabbed the packages he was supposed to deliver and left in an unknown direction.

The driver is expected to be charged with simple battery.

His identity is not yet known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.