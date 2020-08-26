Broward deputies foil alleged drug house in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a house in Dania Beach after a 911 caller said a man was beating up a woman and had threatened to shoot her. The violence was not the only problem. It was a drug house, deputies said.

Detectives reported finding more than 8 pounds of marijuana, about 35 alprazolam pills and $5,500 in cash. Deputies also found the gun the man identified as Kevin Murray had been using to frighten the woman at the home near the Cozy Cove Marina,

On Monday, deputies arrested Murray, 26, who lives at the home; 18-year-old Jaamin Tyndale, of Davie; and 20-year-old Demerian Hudson, of Lauderhill, who deputies said was violating his probation for grand theft auto.

Murray faces charges of aggravated assault domestic violence, felony battery domestic violence and possession with intent to sell cannabis. Tyndale faces charges of possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession with intent to sell cannabis. Hudson faces a charge of possession of oxycodone.

