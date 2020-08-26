Coronavirus: Florida marks 2 weeks of testing positivity rate under 10%

MIAMI – Florida marks the 14th day that the state reports a testing positivity rate that is lower than the 10% target.

The Florida Department of Health reported a 5.72% day-to-day coronavirus testing positivity rate on Wednesday. It was a decrease from Tuesday’s 7.49%.

The FDOH also reported that from Tuesday to Wednesday there were 155 more deaths associated with coronavirus and 3,220 new cases in Florida.

This increased the state’s total coronavirus cases from 605,502 on Tuesday to 608,722 on Wednesday. The death toll since the start of the outbreak increased to 10,872, including 10,733 Florida residents and 139 non-residents.

Florida residents’ coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 366 from Tuesday to Wednesday. The total resident hospitalizations went from 37,038 on Tuesday to 37,404 on Wednesday.

South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: 40 more deaths, 750 new cases

With 40 more deaths reported on Wednesday in Miami-Dade, the death toll increased to 2,317. In the past day, Miami-Dade’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 750 to a total of 154,135.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 810 people hospitalized in Miami-Dade with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 7,124.

BROWARD COUNTY: 13 more deaths, 299 new cases

With 13 more deaths, Broward’s death toll increased to 1,160 . The coronavirus cases in Broward increased by 299 to a total of 69,883.

According to the AHCA, there were 559 people hospitalized in Broward with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations, according to FDOH, is 5,252.

PALM BEACH COUNTY: 12 more deaths, 160 new cases

The cases in Palm Beach increased by 160 to a total of 41,013. With 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, the death toll increased to 1,078.

According to the AHCA, there were 253 people hospitalized in Palm Beach with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 3,230.

MONROE COUNTY: 1 more death, 5 new cases

With one more coronavirus-related death and five new coronavirus cases, the total in Monroe increased to 1,700 cases and the death toll increased to 15.

According to the AHCA, there was one person hospitalized in Monroe with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis. The total hospitalizations since the outbreak started, according to FDOH, is 111.

A look at the data

TESTING POSITIVITY RATE DATA

Florida’s recent day-to-day positivity rate has been below 10% since Aug. 12.

Wednesday (Aug. 26): 5.72% (Image from today’s dashboard)

Tuesday (Aug. 25): 7.49%.

Monday (Aug. 24): 5.15%.

Sunday (Aug. 23): 5.20%.

Saturday (Aug. 22): 5.52%.

Friday (Aug. 21): 4.89%.

Thursday (Aug. 20): 6.83%.

Wednesday (Aug. 19): 6.78%.

Tuesday (Aug. 18): 7.08%.

Aug. 17: 7.91%.

Aug. 16: 8.25%.

Aug. 15: 7.79%.

Aug. 14: 7.71%.

Aug. 13: 8.08%.

Aug. 12: 9.52%.

TESTING OVERALL

Florida’s overall positivity rate remains at 13.53%.

Since the outbreak began in March, the FDOH reported there have been about 4.49 million test results out of which 3.88 million tests have had negative results and 608,722 have had positive results.

Although the positivity rate trends are going in the right direction, Florida remains the second state in the country with the most cases after California, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that based on the current projection scenario 21,174 people will die of complications with COVID-19 in Florida by Dec. 1.

