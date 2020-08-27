Man caught on camera stealing packages in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who recently stole several packages from the front porch of a home.

The theft occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Southwest 62nd Court.

According to Miami police, surveillance video shows a blue BMW heading north on 62nd Court.

The car then stops in front of the victim’s home, at which time a man is seen getting out of the front passenger side of the car and picking up three packages that had been left on the front porch area.

The video shows the thief tripping and dropping the packages. He then picks up two of them and flees the area.

Authorities did not disclose the content of the packages.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.