2 women detained in Gables graffiti spree, police looking for 3 other vandals

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – After receiving several tips about people involved in a late Saturday night into Sunday morning vandalism and theft spree, Coral Gables police were able to identify two women, but they still want to find the 3 others that were involved.

Detectives detained Ariela Rebeca Hurtado, 25, of Miami, and Andrea Rodriguez-Castillo, 25, of Coral Gables for their alleged roles in the crimes.

On Aug. 23 at 12:56 a.m., police said three males in the group were caught on video drawing graffiti on a handicap parking sign and at the Coral Gables Youth Center at 405 University Drive.

But the group didn’t stop there. Their marker spree included, over 4 hours, about 50 markings on property including benches, city equipment, walls, fountains and a vehicle, all within one mile.

As shown in video footage, police said the two women were also involved in committing the crimes.

Two of the males came back at 5:09 a.m. and were seen on video removing two bar stools from PPole Pizza at 279 Miracle Mile.

Under Florida law, vandalism is punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment.

Hurtado and Rodriguez-Castillo were identified as the two women in surveillance video from the area.

Police detained them at the Coral Gables Police Department will continue to interview them “at a later date.”

Charges for the two women are pending.

If you have any information about the identity of the three males, police are asking for the public’s help. Call Coral Gables Police at (305) 442-1600. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.