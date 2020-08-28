Miami-Dade police search for missing 12-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they said ran away from home earlier this week.

According to authorities, Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

She was wearing a black T-shirt and army fatigue pants.

Police said Vela-Fernandez is about 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).