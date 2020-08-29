Burglars ransack pricey cars parked inside gated home

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A group of brazen burglars broke into some pricey rides in Miami Beach. The homeowner said two cars, a Bentley and a Porsche, parked inside the gated home were ransacked on Friday night. The house is surrounded by security cameras.

The owner said the crooks also took off with a gate opener that was inside one of the vehicles.

Surveillance cameras captured three men in a dark vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, take off along North Bay Road after the break ins.

Miami Beach police are asking anyone with information to contact them or remain anonymous by calling Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.