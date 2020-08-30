1 person dead after watercraft accident near Marine Stadium

VIRGINIA KEY, MIAMI, Fla. – A personal watercraft accident near Miami Marine Stadium has left 1 person dead, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials that are conducting the investigation.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when the unidentified victim was riding a personal watercraft near Miami Marine Stadium on Rickenbacker Causeway and lost control, colliding with a concrete structure.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the rider to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial where he died from his injuries.

(This is a developing story. Local 10 is working to obtain more detailed information.)

Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.