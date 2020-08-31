‘Saving Biscayne Bay’: Tune into our special Wednesday at 8 p.m.

In mid-August, a startling fish kill set off alarm bells in Miami-Dade County. Thousands of dead fish were washing onto the shores of northern Biscayne Bay for days, and then a massive algae bloom followed.

Scientists and environmental groups stepped in to try and figure out why this was happening — but has it been a long time coming?

Join us for a “Saving Biscayne Bay,” a special half-hour broadcast that will air on Local 10 at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Local 10 environmental advocate Louis Aguirre will explain the issues Biscayne Bay is now facing, how we got to this point, and how we as a community can change the Bay’s future.

ALSO SEE

Biscayne Bay is dying without oxygen: ‘We need rapid intervention’

Scientists worry about larger marine life suffering in Biscayne Bay