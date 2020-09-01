Feds order 3 Miami-based dialysis providers to pay overtime to 34 employees

MIAMI – Three Miami-based dialysis providers must pay $110,819 in back wages to 34 employees for violations in overtime and recordkeeping laws, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.

Investigators with the DOL’s wage and hour division determined Olympus Healthcare Inc., Apollo Renal Center LLC, and Americare Renal Center LLC incorrectly classified the employees as independent contractors.

The companies were paying the employees a flat fee per patient seen while ignoring that they were working more than 40 hours a week and were not being paid overtime, according to DOL.

“Employees must be paid all the wages they have legally earned,” said Tony Pham, the director of the DOL’s wage and hour division in Miami.

Pham also said in a statement that by improving compliance with federal labor laws the agency is also leveling the playing field for law-abiding employers.

“Other employers should use the resolution of this case as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to avoid violations like those found in this case,” Pham said.

For more information about the federal law that applied to this case, call 1-866-487-9243. Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve those violations without litigation through the PAID program.

RELATED STORIES