Man wearing FedEx shirt caught on camera stealing mail in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who was recently captured on surveillance video stealing mail from a building in Miami Beach.

According to the time stamp on the video, the theft occurred on Aug. 17.

Authorities confirmed mail was stolen from a building at 1670 Lincoln Court.

The video shows the thief, who was wearing a FedEx shirt, using a tool to pry open multiple mailboxes, taking letters and packages from some of them.

The man is then seen walking into another room in the building, where he puts the items into a backpack.

It’s unclear whether the man in the video actually works for FedEx or was wearing the shirt in an effort to appear less suspicious.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.