At least 1 in custody after bailout in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Dania Beach following a bailout.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Don Prichard, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and 31st Avenue in unincorporated Broward County.

Prichard said deputies followed the car to Stirling Road and Southwest 25th Street in Dania Beach, where there was a bailout.

Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier was at the scene as a man was taken into custody.

It appeared that he was hiding behind a Tire Kingdom in the area.

Weinsier said authorities were still searching for a woman.

No other details were immediately released.