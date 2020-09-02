Man killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting after argument

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed Wednesday in broad daylight after a verbal altercation escalated, Fort Lauderdale police say.

It happened in the area of NW 15th Avenue and NW 22nd Street, near Mills Pond Park, just east of I-95.

Police are searching for the shooter.

The man who was shot “immediately fled from that area to a nearby apartment complex and started knocking on the doors screaming for help,” said Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

You can see blood on a door where he most likely ran for help.

Investigators say he was found unconscious and taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, but friends of the man told Local 10 News that he was a young father in his 20s.

“As soon as we have information that we are able to provide with more details as to why this occurred in broad daylight and who is responsible for this incident we will provide information to the community because we know they are eager to seek answers and to bring justice to this family,” Greenlaw said.

If you have any information that can help police, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

