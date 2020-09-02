North Miami Beach thieves caught on camera stealing three personal watercrafts and a boat

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A frustrating discovery for some South Florida watersport lovers who found that someone had snatched their personal watercrafts.

The thieves even got away with a boat.

That boat, and three personal watercrafts, were taken from a North Miami Beach U-Haul storage facility.

One of the victims told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that everything was secured and locked up, but that didn’t stop the crooks.

Surveillance video captured the moments a pair of thieves made off with the goods, valued at more than $100,000.

In the video, a white van backs into the storage facility when a man gets out and hitches up the trailer carrying two wave runners.

They broke the lock, they broke the jet ski locks and the trailer locks drove away,” said the victim, who Local 10 is not identifying for her safety.

She told Ramos the theft happened on Monday. Two of the personal watercrafts belong to her, valued at $30,000. They were a gift she planned to give her son for his birthday.

“We were planning for a party on the water but now it is all gone,” she said. “A white van and a white pick-up truck coming in and taking our jet ski, and coming back and hour later and taking another jet ski and a boat.”

North Miami Beach police are investigating the heist and searching for the crooks who returned later that night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers art 305-471-TIPS.