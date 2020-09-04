Miami Heat steamed: Arena won’t be used as a election polling place

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat wanted to join other NBA teams around the country to use the American Airlines Arena as a voting location for the community, but it was Miami-Dade County that had the final say.

The Heat issued a statement Friday after being informed that AAA would not be a designated polling place. Instead, the Frost Science Museum will be the election site instead of the usual Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, which is not available. That was when the Heat thought it was a no brainer since the arena and the Arsht are in such close proximity.

“To say we are disappointed is a huge understatement,” the Heat statement said.

The County had the final say because the arena is not a team-owned facility, like many other NBA facilities, but rather the property of Miami-Dade County, the County’s deputy supervisor told Local 10.

Here's the complete comment from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Miami-Dade county's decision to not select the arena as a voting location. Expresses disappointment and says, "I will promise you this, this is not going to stop us. We will get involved one way or another."

Back on July 25, Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the possibility of using the American Airlines Arena as a polling site.

“We’re pushing for it, really. The ball is in their court right now. We want to make it happen,” Spoelstra said.

On Juneteenth, the basketball league and player’s association released a statement saying they would agree to resume playoffs but outlined several commitments. One of those was using team owned arenas for voting.

Suzie Trutie, the deputy supervisor of elections for Miami-Dade County, said in a statement when the request was made: “The Elections Department has traditionally used the Adrienne Arsht Center as an early voting site. The Arsht is not available this election. The Elections Department has visited other facilities in the area and will make a decision soon.”

That “soon” decision, the Miami Heat statement said, “was made made and delivered without further explanation. NBA arenas all over the country, including just up the road in Orlando are getting approved as polling sites with little to no pushback.”

Spoelstra said on the decision, “I will promise you this, this is not going to stop us. We will get involved one way or another.”

