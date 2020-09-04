2 separate shootings in Fort Lauderdale happen less than a mile from each other

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An active police scene happening on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale after two shootings happen within less than a mile of each other.

Two people have been transported to Broward Medical Center with gunshot wounds, one from each scene.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to the first area after reports of shots fired at Southeast 22nd Street and South Andrews Avenue.

Police said there was an argument outside of a vehicle and when they pulled in to that intersection, they found one man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Another man with gunshot wounds was found blocks away at 408 Southeast 8th Court.

Police will only confirm that they responded to two separate shootings, but they are not saying if the crimes are connected.

Police said the two victims at the hospital are being uncooperative.

A large perimeter has been established in the area as they search for suspects. Witnesses are also being interviewed at the first location.

Both of the victims arrived at Broward Medical Center.

