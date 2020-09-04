$1 million hospital bill has COVID survivor fearing financial ruin

PLANTATION, Fla. – John Place has gone from fighting for his life to fighting a financial burden.

It is one he says he may never be able to pay.

“People will say your life is priceless. That’s a small bill to pay but it’s really not. I’ve never seen my name attached to a number like that. Ever,” John said.

The number is close to $1 million and that’s just the hospital bill. It will likely be even more once all the bills come in. They are already piling up for the Plantation couple.

John spent 45 days in the hospital and 20 days on a ventilator. He’s still recovering from COVID-19.

“My right hand is completely numb. I can’t pick up more than 10 pounds with both hands, my shoulder is still really weak. I have numbness in my left leg,” he said.

His lower back is numb and he said his neck and scalp are numb, too.

Once, and if, John fully recovers, he’s in for another fight. He’s insured, but he is still going to have to pay thousands of dollars.

“I can’t pay that,” he said.

Then there will be payments due for physical and occupational therapy.

“We haven’t had work since the beginning of March, so it’s been 6 months with no income at all,” John said.

The couple is in the events industry, which has taken a hit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

His wife, Michelle Zymet, is understandably worried and stressed.

“Many people say, ‘You do what you can do.’ You send them $5 a month and that’s all you can do,” Michelle said.

The CARES ACT includes a $100 billion provider relief where healthcare providers can recoup costs for the uninsured.

But John has insurance. His insurance, however, only covers a portion of his bills and he has a high deductible. He will try to negotiate with the hospital and fight with his insurance company.

“Even when you look at the explanation of benefits, there is one that states $712,000 for miscellaneous. What’s miscellaneous? Then you get all the other bills from the doctors,” John said.

His wife said they have always paid their bills on time and have great credit.

“We have never had this type of bill over our head.”

The couple fears that if they can’t pay the bills, it will put them in financial ruin. They said they struggled before the hospital crisis just to pay their regular bills.

“We are grateful and blessed that he is here to tell his story,” Michelle said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page just to pay rent and bills at home.

Click here if you’d like to help.