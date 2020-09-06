4-alarm junkyard fire in Davie sends thick smoke into air

DAVIE, Fla. – A 4-alarm fire at a junkyard in Davie is burning scrapped vehicles among other material in a large commercial blaze that began just before 8 p.m.

Fire crews from multiple agencies were called in to assist Davie Fire Rescue, but there is little information at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Susan Lyon sent Local 10 video as she was driving along US 441, where thick, black smoke could be seen billowing in the air.

Davie police are advising motorists to avoid Southwest 45th Avenue, which is shut down from 36th Street to Orange Drive.

