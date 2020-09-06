Man enters Fort Lauderdale spa, tries to sexually assault employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An employee at a Fort Lauderdale spa escaped a man who tried to sexually assault her after knocking on the door of the business.

Fort Lauderdale Police said at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday the man was let into the Angel Day Spa at 208 Southeast 12th St. after a female employee answered the door. When he got inside the busines, he inquired about pricing for services. Then, he exposed himself to the victim.

As she ran to get a phone to call 911, the suspect chased her, then cornered her. He grabbed the victim and threw her to the ground where he tried to sexually assault her.

The woman was screaming for help as she tried to break free of the man. He stopped the attack and fled in a southwesterly direction, according to police.

The business is equipped with surveillance cameras, which captured the incident.

Detectives said they are gathering footage from area businesses to see if they can get more information as to where the man came from or if there might be an image of the suspect without a mask.

He’s described as a white male, 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with dark hair, and a full beard.

He was wearing a Marlins Logo New Era black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black Air Jordan sweat pants, black sneakers, and a black mask with white “LV” (Louis Vuitton style) monogram print.

Anyone who believes they know who this violent suspect is or may have any details, they are asked to contact Fort Lauderdale Police. Call Sergeant Hector Martinez at (954) 828-5510 or Detective Angie Ramirez at (954) 828-5531.