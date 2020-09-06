Police release names of 5 arrested after reckless romp through South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Five people were arrested after more than a dozen riders on ATVs and dirt bikes did wheelies, sped through streets, and drove into oncoming traffic on Washington Avenue.

Cell phone video showed the risky riders on Washington Avenue and 16th Street in the entertainment district near Lincoln Road.

Julian Tyler Vazquez, 21, Baron Pastrana, 23, and Lasand Parks, 23, were charged with reckless driving and fleeing-eluding police. The arrest report showed that Edgar Davila, 23, was taken into custody, but no charges were shown. Police said the all-terrain vehicles they were riding were unregistered and not street legal.

VIDEO: These riders were not only endangering themselves they also endangered everyone else on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/KEsqLgZABg — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 5, 2020

Miami Beach Police officers spotted the riders also running red lights in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue around 9:44 p.m. The group then continued to 5th Street where they headed to the MacArthur Causeway.

Officers on motorcycles with lights and sirens followed the group, but they continued to flee, according to police.

After driving west on the Causeway, the large group attempted to exit at Biscayne Boulevard and traffic at the end of the exit forced them to stop.

Miami Beach Police said some of the riders abandoned the vehicles and took off running..

14 all-terrain vehicles and 2 dirt bikes were impounded.

Those with information about anyone else involved in the incident to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.