Man dies after jumping out of Lyft on highway, getting hit by another car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was killed Sunday night when he jumped out of the window of a moving Lyft ride on I-95 and then was hit by another vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lyft was heading south on I-95, just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard after 8 p.m.

The man fell into the right lane and was hit by a vehicle that continued driving south without stopping.

The man was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified the man, as they are notifying family members.

This case is still pending investigation, FHP says.