Caught on Camera: Man on personal watercraft leads FWC officers on chase

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a man who they said led Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on a high speed chase Monday night on the waters off South Florida.

FWC officers said they stopped a man on a personal watercraft who fled from their marine patrol unit around 8 p.m. after he led them on the chase that stretched from Broward to Miami-Dade County.

Video of the chase was taken by a witness in Sunny Isles Beach.

FWC officials say they are working with the Hallandale Beach Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service on the case.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and it’s unclear why he fled from authorities.