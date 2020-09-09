Florida Highway Patrol trooper fatally shoots man after being fired upon in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Authorities swarmed a very active scene in Delray Beach following a police-involved shooting.

There were actually several different areas that responding officers focused on, but the large scene was just east of I-95 on Atlantic avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators were quickly on scene following the shooting which involved a State Trooper.

Investigators say the trooper attempted to pull over a man on the interstate when he drove off, crashing his SUV into a fence near Southwest 10th Avenue.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that after the crash, the suspect ran off behind a community market and opened fire on a trooper that was chasing him.

That trooper fired back, ultimately killing the suspect behind a Delray Beach home.

Authorities have not released the name of the trooper or the man he killed.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave.