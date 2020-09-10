Local 10 News crew narrowly escape drive-by shooting

MIAMI, Fla. – While Local 10′s Terrell Forney and his videographer Nick Lupo were reporting live outside of the Village Flea Market and Mall in West Little River, they narrowly escaped gunshots from a drive by shooting.

“We were reporting outside of the flea market at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue," Forney said. That’s when, just towards the end of his 6:06 p.m. report on Thursday, he said multiple shots were fired from a car. He said that one person appeared to have been shot multiple times at the flea market and he could see a Toyota Corolla riddled with bullets and a back window shot out.

“You were watching and you saw me at the beginning but there were multiple shots fire literally right next to us. We had to take cover.”

Just 2 minutes later, Forney and Lupo cut the ending of the story short.

“Certainly it shows you just how dangerous (this is) when you are talking about gun violence. I am here reporting on another shooting that killed a 7 year old after a feud that started at the same flea market.”

Forney was at the flea market to tell the story of the arrest of two suspects in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl after two men followed she and her family to their Brownsville home in July from the flea market. One of the suspects had a grievance with one of the family members, investigators said.

Forney and Lupo immediately took cover and were unharmed.

“We were able to take cover right away. But when you’re dealing with gunshots, anybody could be hit. We are safe. A bit shaken up. My hands are still shaking to be real with you,” he told Local 10′s Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez.

Forney said police were beginning to arrive at the scene.

