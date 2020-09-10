86ºF

Man shot in leg, woman in buttocks, suspect on the loose

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots, according to police

Ian Margol, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Southwest Miami Dade, Miami-Dade County, Crime

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people were shot Thursday in the late afternoon. Police have cordoned off an area in southwest Miami-Dade and are searching for a suspect.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Southwest 101st Avenue and 172nd Street around 4 p.m.

When Miami-Dade police arrived, they found two people shot. A man had been shot in the leg and a woman in the buttocks, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. They were transported as trauma alerts to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police have blocked off a large area of 172nd Street. There is no information available as to the motive for the shooting.

