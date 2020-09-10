Train hits stolen Papa John’s delivery car ditched by thieves following police chase in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Papa John’s delivery driver dropping off a pizza in Miami-Dade County came back to find their car had swiped by a pair of brazen thieves.

Miami-Dade police said two suspects got into the car near Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue.

Soon after, officers spotted the car and a short chase ensued, according to authorities.

The two men took off after abandoning the car on the railroad tracks at Northwest 73rd Street and 19th Avenue, police said, where it was hit by a train as officers set up a perimeter.

No one was injured, but officers are still looking for the two men described as black males approximately 18 to 25 years old, between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 11, thin-build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.