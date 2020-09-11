Man on the run stole $3 million worth of ventilators, FBI says

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A man who investigators believe is somewhere in South Florida allegedly stole a $3 million shipment of ventilators that were meant to help the sick in El Salvador.

The FBI is looking for Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, of Dade County. They say he also has ties to Cuba.

The ventilators were being shipped to El Salvador by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) when stolen and were intended to assist the country’s response to COVID-19. The agency said the theft happened around Aug. 9.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hernandez. A separate and additional amount of up to $5,000 is being offered by the USAID Office of Inspector General.

The theft is being investigated by the Boynton Beach Police Department, Miami Dade Police Department, Medley Police Department, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, USAID Office of Inspector General, FBI Miami’s Major Theft Task Force and the FBI.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to call (754) 703-2000.