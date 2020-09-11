Boat carrying 13 Haitian migrants comes ashore Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – A boat that was believed to have been carrying migrants was found ashore Hillsboro Beach Friday morning.

A spokeswoman from the town of Hillsboro Beach told Local 10 News that the town’s police officers, as well as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, initially spotted 10 Haitian migrants who came ashore near the 1000 block of Hillsboro Beach.

She said the migrants were apprehended.

Three additional migrants were found a short time later and were also taken into custody.

All 13 have been turned over to Border Patrol and are expected to be repatriated to Haiti.