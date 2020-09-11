86ºF

Local News

Boat carrying 13 Haitian migrants comes ashore Hillsboro Beach

Migrants turned over to Border Patrol

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Broward County
Boat comes ashore Hillsboro Beach on Sept. 11.
Boat comes ashore Hillsboro Beach on Sept. 11. (WPLG)

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – A boat that was believed to have been carrying migrants was found ashore Hillsboro Beach Friday morning.

A spokeswoman from the town of Hillsboro Beach told Local 10 News that the town’s police officers, as well as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, initially spotted 10 Haitian migrants who came ashore near the 1000 block of Hillsboro Beach.

She said the migrants were apprehended.

Three additional migrants were found a short time later and were also taken into custody.

All 13 have been turned over to Border Patrol and are expected to be repatriated to Haiti.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: