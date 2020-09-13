Teen used 5 children, their backpacks, to help her shoplift from mall, deputies say

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale teen was arrested for grand theft and other charges after allegedly using five children to help her steal from the Westfield Broward shopping mall.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies said a Macy’s Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) saw Princess Scott, 18, in one department of the store where she picked out several items and handed them to the children — ages, 4, 6, and 12 and two 7-year-olds. They then put the items in backpacks they were carrying.

The group then went to the men’s department where the LPO saw Scott picking out clothing and multiple packs of Tommy Hilfiger men’s underwear. She again gave the merchandise to the children, who put some of the items in their backpacks but also openly carried some of the nearly $1,000 worth of goods throughout the store. The LPO said Scott, along with the children, passed by cashier areas without paying, and then walked out of the store.

Scott was arrested at the scene on Saturday, Sept. 5, then transported to BSO’s main jail where she was booked on grand theft and 5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It is unclear of Scott’s relationship to the children. BSO said they were returned to their parents and Scott was taken to jail.