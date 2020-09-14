Police: Man carjacked, fatally shot while dropping off woman in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One person was fatally shot late Sunday night after a carjacking led to a shooting in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

According to police, a man was dropping off a woman in the 3600 block of Marlberry Lane just after 11:30 p.m. when someone shot him during a carjacking.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the carjacking.

Police said one suspect drove the stolen Mercedes-Benz to the area of Northwest 213th Street and 38th Avenue in Miami Gardens, where he ditched it and ran away. Police would not say whether that person was the shooter.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody, however, authorities have not yet released his identity.

The victim did not survive his injuries, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.