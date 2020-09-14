Police: Miami man shot in face after complaining about slow service at smoothie shop

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A 39-year-old man from Miami remains hospitalized after he was shot in the face Sunday after complaining about the service inside a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Fort Pierce, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Pierce police spokesman Mike Jachles, the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the smoothie shop on Okeechobee Road.

Jachles said the victim was complaining about the length of time it was taking for his order when a man entered the business, confronted the customer and shot him in the face.

Jachles said the gunman, who was described only as a Black male wearing all black clothing and a black mask, fled the scene.

A perimeter was set up and authorities searched for the shooter with the help of K-9s to no avail.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by St. Lucie County Fire District paramedics.

Jachles said the victim was listed in serious condition Monday morning, but he is expected to recover.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Joselito Simon at 772-577-0753 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS. All Crime Stoppers tips will remain anonymous and those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.