Roach-infested IHOP among 5 South Florida restaurant kitchens ordered shut last week

An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation spotted a live rodent and close to 300 droppings inside RC Caribbean Restaurant in Pompano Beach and ordered the place shut.

The droppings and rodent were spotted in a dry storage area where food items are kept.

Meanwhile, roaches were spotted inside a Pembroke Pines IHOP.

According to the inspection, roaches were crawling on a pancake mixer and around strawberries that were thawing.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***IHOP

18279 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach under Vulcan hot surface next to bus pan where dirty dishes are stored. Approximately 20 dead roaches are cook line. Approximately 20 dead roaches under the coolers, waffle machine stand and fryers on cook line . Approximately 10 dead on left side of hand wash sink on cook line . 1 dead roach under cabinet area for employee storage 1 dead roach under hand wash sink next to dish machine Approximately 20 dead roaches under prep sink in kitchen area where strawberries are being thawed Over 10 dead roaches under three compartment sink 1 dead roach behind ice machine.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 5 live roaches crawling in and out of crack in wall by cook line . 1 live roach under cabinet area by employee storage 1 live roach on wall by dish machine Observed 1 roach casing in container with plastic food service film 3 live roaches on pancake mixing machine next to prep sink in kitchen area 7 live roaches under right side of 3 compartment sink 1 live roach on wall by three compartment sink.”

***RC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

3760 NE 3RD AVENUE

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/20

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. 1 live rodent in dry storage area separate from the front counter and kitchen. Separated by a door.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Dry storage room is separate from kitchen and front counter. Separated by a door Approximately 50 rodent droppings at front counter door into dry storage area Approximately 50 rodent droppings behind door leading into dry storage area Approximately 20 rodent droppings in case of Gatorade on bottom shelf in dry storage area Approximately 20 rodent droppings in case of soda on bottom shelf of dry storage area Approximately 50 rodent droppings at rear corner of dry storage area Approximately 100 rodent droppings behind cases of oil and beans in dry storage area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At front counter, chicken pastry (70°F - Hot Holding); turkey pastry (70°F - Hot Holding). Items held in warm display box. Pastry’s removed, reheated to 165°F for hot hold.”

***PALATINO JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

3004 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/10/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/10/17

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10+ live roaches in the kitchen by the cook line, approximately 5+ live roaches behind the microwave on a shelf. Approximately 10+ live roaches crawling on the floor under the three compartment sink, and the hand wash sink. Approximately 3 live roaches crawling from a hole in the wall by the hand was sink. Approximately 5+ live roaches crawling on the white tiles in the dining hallway area, approximately 5+ live roaches in the dining area. Approximately 2 live roaches crawling by stove where food is being cooked, approximately 3+ live roaches crawling on the front counter, approximately 2 live roaches are on the wall by hand wash sink, and approximately 2 live roaches are in the restroom.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches a shelf with clean dishes, 1 dead roach in a pan on a shelf next to the three compartment sink, approximately 11+ dead roaches on the floor under the three compartment sink and the hand wash sink; approximately 4 dead roaches on the white tiles at the end of the hallway, leading to the prep room. Approximately 5+ dead roaches along the wall in the dining area, behind canvas painting and photos; approximately 3 dead roaches in the restroom, and 4 dead roaches in the storage area in the bathroom; approximately 2 dead roaches inside an unused reach in cooler, and approximately 3 dead roaches on top the shelf with clean utensils ext to cook line.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment.”

“Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed kitchen, chairs and dining area has accumulation of dust.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen areas.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed all cooking equipment’s, stove, microwave, shelves under the preparation table, inside the chest freezer, oven, entire cook line, equipment handles, on top of the preparation table, inside all cooking pots/pans that has old moldy food inside and pans on the shelves has accumulation of food debris, dust, and grease.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed reach in cooler is soiled with accumulation of grease, and old food debris.”

***GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN BAKERY

5711 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food stored on floor. -Observed various food items stored on walk in cooler floor. -Observed breads and cut onions contaminate by live flying insects landing on items. See stop sale.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 40 live flying insect in kitchen landing on bread, clean utensils, cut onions and red peas.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Observed cooked rice cooling in walk-in cooler at 58°, cooked chicken at 49-51°, cooked Pork 50°, cooked fish 50°, and sauces at 50°, all items were cooked on 09/07/2020. Cooked TCS foods did not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit in a total of 6 hours. See stop sale.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. 2. Observed old food residue buildup on can opener blade.”

***PAN PA YA

2362 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live fly on microwave next to true freezer in service area 4 live flies on wall by coffee area. Approximately 10 live flies flying around and landing on fresh orange juice juicer, landing on single service cups and lids 8 live flies on wall by prep sink 2 live flies landing on clean and sanitized blender. 1 live fly landed on rim of container with milk 1 live fly landed on cutting board on two door flip top cooler closest to beverage air freezer.”