Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis names Judge Jamie Grosshans to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference from Tallahassee to discuss several topics, incuding an appointment to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis named Judge Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court.

She is from the 5th District of Appeal in Daytona Beach.

This comes after DeSantis' initial appointee, Judge Renatha Francis withdrew her name from nomination on Monday after a Florida high court deemed her constitutionally ineligible to serve.

The decision was due to a justice members requirement to be a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years, a qualification that Francis missed by four months when DeSantis appointed her in May of this year.

The full video of DeSantis' press conference can be seen below: