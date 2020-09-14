Zoo Miami reopens Tuesday; Jungle Island still to determine reopening date

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami is set to reopen to visitors Tuesday after being closed for more than two months.

The zoo will have limited capacity and safety requirements in place in order to follow Miami-Dade County’s New Normal guidelines and the current CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse said Monday in a statement.

Zoo Miami last closed on the Fourth of July after initially reopening on June 1.

Those wishing to purchase tickets must do so online to secure their reservation. Zoo Miami members must also make online reservations.

A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction.

As part of the safety measures in place, Zoo Miami guests must wear face coverings at all times, with the exception of those ages 2 and younger.

In an effort to limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters are available online at shop.zoomiami.org. A limited amount of reservations are permitted per day, and each will be sanitized after each use.

Some zoo experiences will remain closed, including all animal feedings (camel, giraffe, parrot, and rhino), playgrounds, rides (carousel, Lostman’s River Boat Rides, paddle boats), water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

Food concessions will be open and guests may also order food from the Oasis Grille via an in-park QR code or by visiting https://zoomiami.myncrsilver.com/.

A spokeswoman for Jungle Island, meanwhile, said the attraction will remain closed at this time as employees work “to hire and retrain staff to ensure the safety of park guests and employees amid the pandemic.”

A reopening date has not yet been determined.