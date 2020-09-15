Police identify 2 teens arrested after man killed during carjacking in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two teenagers who were taken into custody Monday following a fatal shooting in Miramar were identified Tuesday as Gershon Woods and Nathaniel Williams, both of who are 16.

According to Miramar police, Woods is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed carjacking. Williams is facing unrelated charges, but authorities said additional charges are pending.

Police said the victim was dropping off a woman in the Hampshire Homes neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was approached at gunpoint by the teens.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s white 2014 Mercedes after he was shot by Woods.

Police said Woods drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Northwest 213th Street and 38th Avenue in Miami Gardens, where he ditched it and ran away.

He was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that the suspect had been hiding in a nearby shed.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, did not survive his injuries, authorities said.