Shooting on I-95 near Broward-Dade line sends victim to hospital

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A shooting on I-95 near the border of Broward and Miami-Dade counties has sent one victim to the hospital, and the search is on for the suspected shooter, authorities say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place in the express lane south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, not far from Ives Dairy Road. A man in a gray Ford was traveling southbound when a driver in a black vehicle fired shots.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with serious but not life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

The shooter allegedly continued driving southbound.

Police are now on-scene and the express lanes have been closed, slowing traffic on the highway.

FHP is urging drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

A motive as to what prompted the shooting is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

