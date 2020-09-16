2 women accused of stealing gun from unmarked police car in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for two women who they said were captured on surveillance video entering an unmarked police vehicle and stealing a gun.

The theft occurred around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Majestic Grove neighborhood in the 2800 block of Southwest 117th Avenue.

Police said the police officer’s car had been left unlocked and the thieves stole a small-caliber, semi-automatic gun.

They were last seen driving away from the area in what police believe was a Buick Regal.

Anyone with information about the women’s identities is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.