2 women accused of stealing gun from unmarked police car in Davie

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Surveillance images of women who Davie police said broke into an officer's car.
Surveillance images of women who Davie police said broke into an officer's car. (Davie Police Department)

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for two women who they said were captured on surveillance video entering an unmarked police vehicle and stealing a gun.

The theft occurred around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Majestic Grove neighborhood in the 2800 block of Southwest 117th Avenue.

Police said the police officer’s car had been left unlocked and the thieves stole a small-caliber, semi-automatic gun.

They were last seen driving away from the area in what police believe was a Buick Regal.

Anyone with information about the women’s identities is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

