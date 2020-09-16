Man accused of stabbing woman in eye during attack at library

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police say a 63-year-old woman was stabbed in the eye with a pair of scissors during an attack in the children’s section of a Daytona Beach library.

The attack happened Tuesday morning.

Officials say the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to her face. According to WKMG, the woman also sustained injuries to her arms.

Police arrested 55-year-old Burnian Bedford. They say he is known to hang out near the library.

According to authorities, Bedford entered the area where the woman was working Tuesday and greeted her before the attack.

Police said video shows the attack was unprovoked, but detectives believe the man and woman had seen each other before.

Officials say they’ve closed the library for the rest of the week.

Employees will be offered counseling.

Police say Bedford faces battery and burglary charges.

County officials told WKMG that the victim is doing well considering the circumstances.

“She was in good spirits given what she has been through,” Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said. “We’re thankful that she’s in the very capable hands of the medical staff at Halifax and we know that she’s getting the very best of care.”