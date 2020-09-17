2 in custody following police chase in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were detained Thursday afternoon following a police chase that ended in Miami Gardens.
Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 164th Court shortly before 2:30 p.m. as the man was placed into handcuffs into a Miami Beach police cruiser following the pursuit involving a black Nissan Pathfinder.
A woman, who was also handcuffed, was sitting nearby on the sidewalk and a police officer was holding a young girl.
Further details about what led to the chase and where it originated were not immediately released.
Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.