2 in custody following police chase in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were detained Thursday afternoon following a police chase that ended in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 164th Court shortly before 2:30 p.m. as the man was placed into handcuffs into a Miami Beach police cruiser following the pursuit involving a black Nissan Pathfinder.

A woman, who was also handcuffed, was sitting nearby on the sidewalk and a police officer was holding a young girl.

Woman in handcuffs sits on sidewalk following police chase. (WPLG)

Further details about what led to the chase and where it originated were not immediately released.

