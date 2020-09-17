Authorities search for missing boater off Miami-Dade coast

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous agencies are taking part in the search for a missing boater off the coast of Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was over Haulover Beach around 8:40 a.m. Thursday as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat was out on the water.

MDFR officials confirmed that they received a call regarding a boating accident and missing diver shortly after 2 a.m.

They said officials from the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Police Department are also searching for the boater.

No other details were immediately released.

