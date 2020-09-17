Dee Snider slams ‘selfish’ anti-maskers who used his song at Fort Lauderdale Target stunt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Anti-maskers thought Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was an appropriate anthem to blare as they marched through a Fort Lauderdale Target store with their faces uncovered earlier this week.

Dee Snider, the frontman of the ’80s metal band, strongly disagrees.

Using a couple of expletives, Snider tweeted that the people violating local law and ignoring consideration of others in the store were “selfish” and “do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”

(Warning: Expletives in the tweet below)

No...these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

About a dozen members of the anti-mask group stormed the Target store off Federal Highway on Tuesday night and took off their masks, trying to spread their message that Americans shouldn’t be forced to wear face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest ended peacefully, but Broward County sent the protesters citations and also fined the Target for not enforcing the mask law, according to the Sun Sentinel.

On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said protective masks could be even more helpful in combating COVID-19 than a vaccine.