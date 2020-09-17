Man, 19, accused of threatening to kill ex-boss if he didn’t give him money, more work

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police said he harassed and threatened to kill his former boss and his boss' family.

According to his arrest report, Maykol Duron and the victim have known each other for about 1 ½ years.

Miami-Dade police said beginning on Sept. 7 Duron left multiple voicemails on his former boss' phone, mainly demanding money and work from the victim, and threatening severe consequences if his demands were not met.

Those threats included killing the victim and his wife, children and brother, the arrest report stated.

Police said Duron also threatened to destroy the victim’s business and harass his relatives.

According to the arrest report, Duron stalked the victim and sent him photos and videos of people being beheaded and tortured, which caused the victim to experience severe emotional distress.

Police said detectives met with Duron on Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held in connection with a separate incident.

Police said Duron confirmed his cellphone number and that he is the only person who has access to his phone or social media accounts.

He faces charges of aggravated stalking and making written threats to kill.

Details about what led to Duron’s departure from the victim’s business were not disclosed in the arrest report.