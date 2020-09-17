Woman accused of beating daughter to unconsciousness for filming Instagram Live videos

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Wednesday, a day after she allegedly beat her daughter to the point of unconsciousness at their home in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to her arrest report, Yolanda Bell’s two daughters were filming themselves on a cellphone Wednesday when Bell got angry and tried to snatch the phone from one of her daughters.

Miami-Dade police said the daughter wouldn’t give her mother the phone, so Bell pulled her hair, punched her in the face and bit her on her finger, upper right arm, the back of her neck and on her rear shoulder.

Bell is also accused of choking her daughter before the girl threw the phone in the toilet.

Police said Bell was on top of her daughter in the bathtub, but the girl was able to break free and ran to a neighbor’s home, collapsing on the driveway.

According to the arrest report, a neighbor found the victim unconscious and bloody and called 911.

Police said Bell claimed she bit her daughter once in self-defense, but she couldn’t explain the other injuries.

She was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bell’s children were taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families or if they are staying with someone else for the time being.