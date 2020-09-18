‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Pompano Beach murder, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses told detectives the tragedy started when an argument turned into a fistfight. Steve Jean Baptiste pulled out a firearm, shot a 28-year-old man several times, and fled in a white 2006 Mercedes-Benz, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday afternoon.

Baptiste, 30, is likely to be armed and dangerous, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO. Detectives are asking the public for help with finding him. He was last seen Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach driving away in the four-door Mercedes-Benz AMG model.

Detectives identified the victim as Haron Hunter. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel first found Hunter wounded near the Chevron gas station at 390 W. Sample Road. He died later at the hospital.

Baptiste is facing a first-degree murder charge. Detectives are asking anyone with information about Baptiste’s whereabouts to call Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

