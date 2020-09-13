1 person shot, killed near gas station and I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – 1 man is dead after a shooting near a gas station on West Sample Road and Interstate 95.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and West Sample Road and found the victim near the Crystal Lake Chevron gas station at 390 W. Sample Road.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives believe the victim and the suspect may have been involved in some type of physical altercation when the victim was hit by gunfire.

BSO Homicide detectives and crime scene responded to the scene and are investigating.