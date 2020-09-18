Car catches fire after smashing into pole in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a horrific crash Friday that occurred just in front of a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the scene at South Dixie Highway and Southwest 232nd Street just before 10 a.m. The fire had already been extinguished but the car was charred and wrapped around the pole.

A red pickup truck nearby had visible front-end damage.

The gas station was roped off with police tape after the incident.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released and police have not confirmed whether anyone was killed in the collision.

