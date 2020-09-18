Thieves snatch woman’s purse from car in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two men who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a car and stealing a woman’s purse.

The vehicle burglary occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 1 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 64th Street.

Miami police said the victim had parked her white 2020 Mercedes-Benz in a rear parking lot.

She later returned to her vehicle to find that the window had been broken and her purse was gone.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan with two men inside pulling up beside the victim’s car.

Seconds later, the thieves can be seen prowling around the parking lot and looking into several vehicles before targeting the victim’s car.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.