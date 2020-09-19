Traffic alert: Deadly crash shuts down I-95 in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man died during a late Friday night crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County

A driver traveling southbound ran over the man near Pembroke Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating if the pedestrian came from a disabled vehicle, was suicidal, or was wandering on the highway.

Troopers closed all of the southbound lanes and diverted traffic at Hollywood Boulevard.

