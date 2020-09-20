Dolphins set to kick off home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, but with new safety guidelines for attending fans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have been tirelessly preparing to kick off their first home game of the 2020 NFL season.

While some fans will be allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, officials are limiting the capacity to just 13,000 people. That’s a far cry from the normal 60,000-plus that the stadium can hold.

One of the first changes fans will notice is a new touchless entry and security screening process at the stadium’s main gates.

In addition to adding more entry points and walk through metal detectors, officials will also be giving fans a mobile ticket with a specific time to arrive, staggering entry times to make sure crowding doesn’t occur.

Once inside the stadium, fans will be seated in socially distanced clusters.

That’s on top of increased cleaning and sanitation procedures and a cashless concession experience, where all orders will be placed and payed for through an online mobile app.

In the suite Leven and inside luxury boxes, gone are the buffets; instead, fans will now have to grab individually wrapped snack packs.

Crews also added a new, hospital-grade air filtration system, and a requirement that all fans wear their masks unless actively eating or drinking.